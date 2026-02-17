Vishal gets a Setback from Madras High Court

Tamil actor Vishal has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. At the same time, he is involved in several legal tussles because of the financial commitments. The Madras High Court has refused to grant more time for Vishal in a loan case that is filed by Lyca Productions. To deposit Rs 10 crores, Vishal requested six-weeks more time after the Division Bench had asked the actor to deposit the amount.

The Madras High Court has dismissed the request of Vishal saying that enough time for the same has been given. A single judge has asked Vishal to repay Rs 21.29 crores to Lyca Productions with 30 percent interest. Challenging this, Vishal appealed to a Division Bench. Then, the Division Bench has asked Vishal to deposit Rs 10 crores with the court. Vishal produced the statements of his bank accounts and he requested more time but the Madras High Court has rejected his request.