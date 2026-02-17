x
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Vishal gets a Setback from Madras High Court

Published on February 17, 2026 by sankar

Tamil actor Vishal has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. At the same time, he is involved in several legal tussles because of the financial commitments. The Madras High Court has refused to grant more time for Vishal in a loan case that is filed by Lyca Productions. To deposit Rs 10 crores, Vishal requested six-weeks more time after the Division Bench had asked the actor to deposit the amount.

The Madras High Court has dismissed the request of Vishal saying that enough time for the same has been given. A single judge has asked Vishal to repay Rs 21.29 crores to Lyca Productions with 30 percent interest. Challenging this, Vishal appealed to a Division Bench. Then, the Division Bench has asked Vishal to deposit Rs 10 crores with the court. Vishal produced the statements of his bank accounts and he requested more time but the Madras High Court has rejected his request.

