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Home > Movie News

Vishal Questions Rajmohan’s Appointment as Tamil Nadu Film Minister

Published on May 17, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Vishal Questions Rajmohan’s Appointment as Tamil Nadu Film Minister

Actor Vishal has openly reacted to the Tamil Nadu government’s latest cabinet allocation involving the film industry. His comments came after Chief Minister Joseph Vijay appointed Rajmohan as the Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act.

The decision has already sparked debate within sections of the Tamil film industry. Vishal expressed disappointment over the appointment and questioned whether Rajmohan has enough understanding of the cinema sector to handle such an important portfolio.

Vishal wrote on social media that he was happy to see elected MLAs receiving ministerial responsibilities under Vijay’s leadership. At the same time, he admitted that he was surprised to see Rajmohan given charge of the film-related ministry.

The actor pointed out that the Tamil film industry is a complex ecosystem that requires deep knowledge and hands-on experience. He questioned whether the new minister is familiar with the day-to-day realities faced by people working in cinema at the grassroots level.

Vishal also made it clear that he believes Chief Minister Vijay himself would have been the ideal choice for the portfolio. He highlighted Vijay’s decades-long journey in the Tamil film industry and said no one understands the field better than him.

The comments have now become a major talking point on social media. Fans and film industry followers are discussing whether cinema-related ministries should be handled by leaders with direct industry experience. So far, there has been no official response from Rajmohan or the Tamil Nadu government regarding Vishal’s remarks.

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