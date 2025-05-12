Vishal’s Health Update Revealed

During an event last night, Tamil actor Vishal collapsed and he was rushed to a private hospital. Though the update said that the actor is doing fine and his health condition is stable, his fans are left worried about the frequent ill health of Vishal. His team released an official statement that he is recovering well and he is fine. Here is his health update:

“We would like to clarify recent reports regarding Actor Vishal’s health. During his appearance as Chief Guest at an event organized by the transgender community, Vishal experienced a brief episode of fatigue and fainted. It was later confirmed that he had skipped his regular meal that afternoon, having only consumed juice, which likely led to a drop in energy levels. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors conducted a thorough check-up. Fortunately, there is no cause for concern. The medical team has confirmed that Vishal is in good health and has advised him to maintain regular meal timings going forward. He is currently doing well and recovering with rest. We thank everyone for their concern and continued support”.