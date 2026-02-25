Vishnu Vinyasam, Sure Shot Hit: Sree Vishnu

Sree Vishnu is coming up with Vishnu Vinyasam, which arrives in cinemas on February 27th. Just days ahead of release, the team shared interesting insights that hint at a film far deeper than its fun-filled surface.

Speaking with confidence, Sree Vishnu described the film as a small-town story that smoothly balances humour and emotion. “While the first half thrives on youthful comedy and laugh-out-loud moments, the narrative takes a sharp emotional turn post-interval, transforming into a full-fledged family drama. The twist in the second half will surprise the audience. Believe me, Vishnu Vinyasam will be a sure shot hit.”

He also stressed that the narrative does not mock Vaastu beliefs, instead focusing its satire solely on his character.

With laughter, emotion, and a concealed twist at its heart, Vishnu Vinyasam aims to leave audiences smiling, and surprised, when the curtains fall. The movie will have biggest release for Sree Vishnu. The ticket sales are live now.