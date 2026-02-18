Vishnu Vinyasam Teaser: A Whimsical Ride

Vishnu Vinyasam, starring Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika, is up for release on the 28th of this month, and the promotional activities are in full swing. Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, and produced by Sumanth Naidu G on Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas, the makers released the film’s teaser today, setting the stage for a lively romantic comedy that doesn’t walk the familiar path.

Right from the opening frame, it’s clear this isn’t a routine boy-meets-girl story. Vishnu is introduced as a man who swears by horoscopes, lucky charms, and strict vaastu rules. But destiny pairs him with a girl whose impulsive nature challenges every belief he holds dear. Their dynamic hints at a relationship full of confusion, humour, and charming contradictions.

The teaser moves with breezy rhythm, letting comedy flow naturally even through the romantic moments- punctuated with lighthearted kisses, mixed signals, and delightfully confused expressions. Sree Vishnu once again showcases his effortless comic timing, while Nayana Sarika adds spark with her spirited performance. Their chemistry feels quirky, unexpected, and thoroughly entertaining.

Cinematographer Sai Sriram enhances the film’s playful tone with colourful visuals, while composer Radhan lifts the mood with a cheerful, catchy score. The overall production looks polished and perfectly in sync with the film’s fun-first approach.

In short, the teaser promises a whimsical, feel-good ride set in an amusing world of beliefs, chaos, and comedy.