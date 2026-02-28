x
Vishnu Vinyasam was leaked – Sree Vishnu shocks Industry

Published on February 28, 2026

Vishnu Vinyasam was leaked – Sree Vishnu shocks Industry

King of Entertainment Sree Vishnu shocked entire Industry by revealing that his latest release, Vishnu Vinyasam, movie first half was leaked. He stated that they had to rush the second half and finish shoot worth of 20 days in 7 days to release the film at the earliest.

He revealed the shocking facts at Funtastic Blockbuster Press Event and stated that they filed complaints with Chamber, Cyber Crime and producer got extortion demands from Chennai asking for lumpsum to not leak the clips. Sree Vishnu revealed that hence, they had to request Mritunjay makers to postpone release date.

He opined that this could have been the reason behind mixed talk in the morning show but stated that family audiences and youth connected to it by evening and night shows. He thanked audiences for their continuous support and stated that they will be touring Vizag, Vijayawada, Tirupathi to promote film next two days.

The movie took a reasonable opening collecting Rs.3.95 crores+ worldwide on first day and collected US$100K becoming highest ever in North America for Sree Vishnu. The movie sold 30,000 tickets sold on BMS on first day and its momentum has skyrocketed, with ticket sales doubling by the second day.

Vishnu Vinyasam is continuing its successful run, marking a triumphant debut for director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao. Nayan Sarika has played the leading lady role and she is being appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Sree Vishnu’s incredible charm and comic timing have saved Vishnu Vinyasam, produced by Sumanth G Naidu, from major crisis.

