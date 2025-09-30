Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan Teaser: Utterly Unpredictable

Vishnu Vishal’s forthcoming venture Aaryan promises an unorthodox take on serial crime. Directed by Praveen K and produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz alongside Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, Aaryan is up for its big release on October 31st.

The newly launched teaser wastes no time. With unnerving confidence, a serial killer broadcasts his victim’s name and orchestrates their demise precisely one hour later. Standing firm against this threat is Vishnu Vishal in the role of an indefatigable officer whose grit faces off against the killer’s cryptic game.

Vishnu Vishal shined in the role of a police office, and its’ good to see him donning khaki uniform again. Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary appear as the heroines.

The teaser’s sharp edits and relentless pace keep anticipation high, deliberately withholding just enough to stir up curiosity about the killer’s motivations and methods. It’s utterly unpredictable. Harish Kannan’s cinematography amplifies each moment. Ghibran’s vivacious score enhances the tension.

The high production standards, intense performances, and smartly orchestrated visuals all underscore Aaryan as a thriller with depth, style, and originality.