x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vishwak Sen gifts expensive Rolex watch to Ravi Basrur

Published on February 21, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AP Liquor Scam: Arrest of A2 Vasudeva Reddy
image
Vishwak Sen gifts expensive Rolex watch to Ravi Basrur
image
Photos : Cult Movie Teaser Launch Event
image
Photos : Saraswathi Movie Trailer Launch
image
Vishwak’s CULT Teaser: Wild Trip Into Fear n Frenzy

Vishwak Sen gifts expensive Rolex watch to Ravi Basrur

Mass ka Das Vishwak Sen has showcased his multifaceted talents as an actor, writer and director. Post delivering cult films like Falknuma Das and Das ka Dhamki as a director, he is now back as a director with #CULT. The movie is produced by Sandeep Kakarala and teaser has been released today with a huge appreciation all over.

At the teaser launch event, Vishwak Sen gifted Rolex Gold Watch to music composer Ravi Basrur and his genuine gesture of love touched the sensational music composer. Vishwak stated that he loves Rolex and he bought it for himself two years ago and again, he bought it just for Ravi.

Reacting to this touching gift, Ravi Basrur stated that he wanted to commit suicide at the age of 19 and one man saw him and listened to his sound, giving him 25K. He added Ravi to his name, in recognition to the man who gave him his first break. Now, he will be indebted to Vishwak Sen for life as he saw his soul.

He said, “Vishwak Sen did not just listen to my music but he heard my soul and hence, he gifted this watch. I am dedicating this to all my fellow musicians and music community.” He assured that CULT music will be sensational and people will go mad for the soundtracks.

Next AP Liquor Scam: Arrest of A2 Vasudeva Reddy Previous Photos : Cult Movie Teaser Launch Event
else

TRENDING

image
Vishwak Sen gifts expensive Rolex watch to Ravi Basrur
image
Vishwak’s CULT Teaser: Wild Trip Into Fear n Frenzy
image
Tollywood Actors From Commanding to Compromising Stage

Latest

image
AP Liquor Scam: Arrest of A2 Vasudeva Reddy
image
Vishwak Sen gifts expensive Rolex watch to Ravi Basrur
image
Photos : Cult Movie Teaser Launch Event
image
Photos : Saraswathi Movie Trailer Launch
image
Vishwak’s CULT Teaser: Wild Trip Into Fear n Frenzy

Most Read

image
AP Liquor Scam: Arrest of A2 Vasudeva Reddy
image
Trump Imposes 10% Global Tariff After Supreme Court Setback
image
Ayesha Meera Case: CBI Court Orders Return of Remains

Related Articles

Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look