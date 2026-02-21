Vishwak Sen gifts expensive Rolex watch to Ravi Basrur

Mass ka Das Vishwak Sen has showcased his multifaceted talents as an actor, writer and director. Post delivering cult films like Falknuma Das and Das ka Dhamki as a director, he is now back as a director with #CULT. The movie is produced by Sandeep Kakarala and teaser has been released today with a huge appreciation all over.

At the teaser launch event, Vishwak Sen gifted Rolex Gold Watch to music composer Ravi Basrur and his genuine gesture of love touched the sensational music composer. Vishwak stated that he loves Rolex and he bought it for himself two years ago and again, he bought it just for Ravi.

Reacting to this touching gift, Ravi Basrur stated that he wanted to commit suicide at the age of 19 and one man saw him and listened to his sound, giving him 25K. He added Ravi to his name, in recognition to the man who gave him his first break. Now, he will be indebted to Vishwak Sen for life as he saw his soul.

He said, “Vishwak Sen did not just listen to my music but he heard my soul and hence, he gifted this watch. I am dedicating this to all my fellow musicians and music community.” He assured that CULT music will be sensational and people will go mad for the soundtracks.