Vishwak Sen in a new age rom-com with Devara Producer

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen begins his next with Yuvasudha Arts. This will be production No.3 for the Blockbuster banner which produced Devara.

The journey has officially begun with a auspicious pooja. Featuring Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen in a new age rom com genre, the film already carries strong anticipation even before shooting begins.

The film began with a formal pooja ceremony today. Director Koratala Siva gave the ceremonial clap, while the script was handed over by Shyam Prasad Reddy, followed by the camera switch-on ritual.

Vishwak Sen is also present this film. Directed by Rajath known for Dev and is said to be a refreshing romantic comedy. With Aravind Vishwanathan handling cinematography and Thejas Krishna composing music, the project aims to bring a youthful and engaging cinematic experience.