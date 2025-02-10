x
Vishwak Sen issues an Apology, urges not to Kill his Film

Published on February 10, 2025 by swathy

Vishwak Sen issues an Apology, urges not to Kill his Film

Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film Laila is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on February 14, 2025. The movie is directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati. The film has sparked controversy after veteran actor Prudhvi made sarcastic remarks involving a political party. Offended by his comments, supporters of the party initiated a ‘Boycott Laila’ trend on social media. Over 25000 tweets surfaced online in no time. In response, Vishwak Sen and producer Sahu Garapati addressed the media to clarify the issue.

Vishwak Sen was quite emotional and apologized for the incident. However, he questioned whether the entire team should be held responsible for one person’s mistake. He explained that they had no prior knowledge of Prudhvi’s comments and that they are unrelated to the film. He asked whether a movie’s fate should be questioned based on a few social media posts.

Sahu Garapati expressed his surprise over the controversy, stating that they were unaware of the ‘Boycott Laila’ trend until it appeared on social media. He emphasized that this situation was not under their control and requested everyone to watch the film as a cinematic work, as they have no authority over what guests say at their events.

Next Big Twist : Lady who accused Kiran Royal arrested Previous KTR visits Chilkur, raises concern over CS Rangarajan’s safety
