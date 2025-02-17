Vishwak Sen lines up Three New Films

Talented actor Vishwak Sen has delivered some of the biggest debacles in his career. He is brutally trolled for Laila and the film has been rejected badly by the audience. The actor has been working without breaks and he is on a signing spree. He has lined up three new projects. Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV impressed Vishwak Sen and the shoot of the film commenced recently. S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is titled Funky. Vishwak Sen also gave his nod for Sagar Chandra and the film is titled Jithu Patel.

The producer for Jithu Patel is yet to be finalized and the discussions are going on. Vishwak Sen is also in talks with a young director who tasted success with a horror drama. The discussions are going on for now and things have to be finalized. Sudhakar Cherukuri announced a cop drama with Vishwak Sen and the film is shelved for now. The young actor has to be extra cautious as this market has been sinking with every film. He has to deliver powerful hits to maintain consistency.