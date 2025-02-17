x
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Movie News

Vishwak Sen lines up Three New Films

Published on February 17, 2025

A Rare Achievement for Prabhas’ Salaar
Photos: Return Of Dragon Press Meet
Tirupati to Host International Temple Convention
Vishwak Sen lines up Three New Films
Will Pawan do justice for Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Talented actor Vishwak Sen has delivered some of the biggest debacles in his career. He is brutally trolled for Laila and the film has been rejected badly by the audience. The actor has been working without breaks and he is on a signing spree. He has lined up three new projects. Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV impressed Vishwak Sen and the shoot of the film commenced recently. S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is titled Funky. Vishwak Sen also gave his nod for Sagar Chandra and the film is titled Jithu Patel.

The producer for Jithu Patel is yet to be finalized and the discussions are going on. Vishwak Sen is also in talks with a young director who tasted success with a horror drama. The discussions are going on for now and things have to be finalized. Sudhakar Cherukuri announced a cop drama with Vishwak Sen and the film is shelved for now. The young actor has to be extra cautious as this market has been sinking with every film. He has to deliver powerful hits to maintain consistency.

