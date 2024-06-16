Vishwak Sen pledges to donate his Organs

Young actor Vishwak Sen has several films lined up. His last outing Gangs of Godavari ended up as a big disappointment and the actor had high hopes on this mass entertainer. The talented actor attended an event named METRO RETRO as Chief Guest which promotes to donate organs. Vishwak Sen on the stage announced to donate his organs. He registered himself to donate his organs and he posed with the Donor Card. Saindhav director Sailesh Kolanu too was present as guest for the event.

Vishwak Sen will be seen in Mechanic Rockey and the film is slated for release this year. He also signed three new films and they will be announced at the right time. Vishwak Sen also hiked his fee in the recent times and he is demanding double digit remuneration for his upcoming projects.