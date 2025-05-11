x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched

Published on May 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild
image
Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched
image
Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions
image
Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet
image
Operation Sindoor: The Conclusion Part 2: Who won?

Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched

Talented actor Vishwak Sen has been criticized for his recent work. All his films ended up as debacles and the actor is returning back to direction again. He launched his next film titled Cult today and he will introduce 40 new faces with this film. Vishwak Sen will not feature in this interesting attempt. The concept poster has been unveiled today during the film’s grand launch that took place in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. The film will be shot in Telugu and it would release in English, Hindi, Spanish and Japanese along with the regional Indian languages.

Talented writer and director Tharun Bhascker penned the dialogues for Cult and KGF sensation Ravi Basrur is scoring the music. Tarak Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations are the producers. The shooting formalities started today and more details will be announced soon. Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for Funky, a comic entertainer directed by Anudeep KV. The film releases this year.

Next Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild Previous Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions
else

TRENDING

image
Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild
image
Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched
image
Ram Charan unveils his Wax Statue in London

Latest

image
Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild
image
Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched
image
Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions
image
Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet
image
Operation Sindoor: The Conclusion Part 2: Who won?

Most Read

image
Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions
image
Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet
image
Operation Sindoor: The Conclusion Part 2: Who won?

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India