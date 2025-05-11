Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched

Talented actor Vishwak Sen has been criticized for his recent work. All his films ended up as debacles and the actor is returning back to direction again. He launched his next film titled Cult today and he will introduce 40 new faces with this film. Vishwak Sen will not feature in this interesting attempt. The concept poster has been unveiled today during the film’s grand launch that took place in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. The film will be shot in Telugu and it would release in English, Hindi, Spanish and Japanese along with the regional Indian languages.

Talented writer and director Tharun Bhascker penned the dialogues for Cult and KGF sensation Ravi Basrur is scoring the music. Tarak Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations are the producers. The shooting formalities started today and more details will be announced soon. Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for Funky, a comic entertainer directed by Anudeep KV. The film releases this year.