Vishwak Sen’s Laila Movie Review

Laila Movie Review

Lead actors essaying the role of a woman hasn’t happened in the recent years. But films like Chitram Bhalare Vichitram, Madam and Bhamane Satyabhamane ended up as blockbusters. Vishwak Sen is testing his luck with Laila and he plays a lady in the film after he gets trapped in a situation in which he cannot escape. The team promoted the film well. Actor Pruthvi’s comments during the pre-release event stirred controversy and the film got the needed buzz. Laila released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Sonu (Vishwak Sen) is a beautician and he owns a parlour in Old City region. Young girls rush to his parlour and he is a famous beautician in the region. He supports some of them financially when in need. He gets trapped in a scam of adulterated oil. The oil gets used in an event and several people gets hospitalized including an MLA. To escape from them, Sonu takes up the role of Laila as a woman. The rest of the film is all about the challenges faced by Laila and how he survives.

Analysis:

There should be a strong reason for a man to transform himself into a woman in any film. Such reasons are found in the above mentioned super hit films of Telugu. Sonu takes up the role just to escape from MLA and others. This is not just enough for Sonu to change his identity and looks. Sonu’s characterization is filled with elevations from the first scene in the film. Soon, Sonu changing into Laila will not be accepted by the audience. The directors fails badly in making Laila into an engaging and entertaining film. The entertainment is vulgar and it crosses the border. These scenes will not appeal to any section of the audience. The family crowds will find it tough to watch Laila completely.

The love story is completely boring and it misses the needed emotions. While the lead actor is a beautician, the lead actress works as a trainer in a fitness centre. The jogging episode in a walking track makes her fall in love and the entire episode is quite silly. Laila is a film packed with adult fun which crosses the borders. Vishwak Sen’s body language as Laila was not well designed. After stepping into the role of Laila, Vishwak Sen puts no efforts to get out of the hurdles. Laila is a poor attempt in all the available ways throughout. By the time the film reaches the climax, the audience would be left in so much frustration.

Performances:

Vishwak Sen is an actor with potential but his choice of scripts are completely bad. He might have signed the film to impress the audience in the role of a lady. As mentioned, the director failed badly in all the available ways with Laila. Abhimanyu Singh was decent in his role and he performed well. Prudhvi has nothing much to offer except for the controversy he brought through his speech in the pre-release event. All the other actors are wasted and their roles have no prominence.

The music composed by Leon James is so bad and not a single song got registered. Koy Koy song that got popular on social media was used in a song. The background score too is quite poor. The cinematography work is very bad and so are the production values. The director should be blamed completely right from the writing to the direction. Laila is a film that should be skipped.

Telugu360 Rating: 0.5/5