Vishwak’s CULT Teaser: Wild Trip Into Fear n Frenzy

Published on February 21, 2026 by swathy

Vishwak’s CULT Teaser: Wild Trip Into Fear n Frenzy

Vishwaksen unleashes an audacious vision with CULT, positioning himself at the heart of the madness- not just as the lead actor, but also as the film’s writer and director. The newly released teaser wastes no time in signalling what’s ahead- a ruthless, unfiltered dive into slasher terror.

Set in the neon-soaked backdrop of Goa, the teaser begins with a group of friends chasing a night of fun. Their plans hit a wall when a pub denies them entry, but fate hands them Cult Passes to a mysterious party. What looks like a jackpot soon warps into a horror as the celebration morphs into a deadly trap.

The teaser masterfully flips tones- from vibrant party highs to suffocating dread. Each cut grows more unsettling, with glimpses of brutal attacks, panicked crowds, and the eerie arrival of the enigmatic Game Master who seems to puppeteer the chaos. And just when the tension peaks, Vishwaksen’s own appearance lands like a shockwave.

Gayatri Bharadwaj takes on a significant role, and the film’s sheer ambition shows through its casting of 100 newcomers, a daring move rarely seen in mainstream Telugu cinema.

Enhancing the film’s grim pulse are Tharun Bhascker’s dialogues, Ravi Basrur’s thundering sonic assault, and Arvind Vishwanathan’s colourful frames that give CULT a global, high-end finish. The production values stand tall, amplifying the scale of this slasher experiment.

With a release planned in Telugu, Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, and English, CULT clearly positions itself as an international genre breakthrough- bold, bloody, and unapologetically wild.

