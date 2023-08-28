Vishwak’s Family Dhamaka Promo Guaranteed loads of fun

Advertisement

aha, India’s No.1 local OTT platform, always bringing the best experience for the audience. Now it is going to redefine the digital entertainment landscape by joining hands with young sensation Vishwak Sen. Mass Ka Das will now make his OTT debut with the game show Family Dhamaka in order to reach wider audiences. The promo for this most entertaining family show has been released by aha, ahead of its OTT premiere.

Vishwak Sen’s insane energy and impeccable timing is all set to entertain. The glimpses from several episodes perfectly capture the atmosphere of the play, reflecting togetherness and excitement. Vishwak Sen is seen in playful mood in the promo, and the participants are also having a good time with their spontaneous one-liners. Lot of common families, celebrities, singers, actors will be playing the game with Mass Ka Das. As Vishwak Sen said, “Family Dhamka idhi Das Ka ilaaka”, the actor just owns the stage and entertains everyone with his quick wit. The promo promises tons of entertainment, thrill and the happiness to every family.

The game show is all ready to stream on Telugu people’s favourite OTT Platform, aha from September 8th, every Friday at 8PM. Mass Ka Das is ready to connect more with families and become one of the family member.