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Home > Movie News

Vishwambara has to Revive UV Creations

Published on April 10, 2026 by sankar

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Vishwambara has to Revive UV Creations

Top production house UV Creations has been struggling to deliver a solid box-office success from years. Some of the big-ticket films failed badly and the production house is in a lot of stress. 2026 opened on a decent note with Couple Friendly and the film made decent money in February and ended up as a profitable one. Sharwanand’s Biker is one more expensive attempt from UV Creations and the film received positive response. But the theatrical numbers are quite low and the makers will struggle to recover their investments.

UV Creations has all their hopes on Vishwambara featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. After a long delay, the team is planning to release the film in July. The film’s success is very crucial for UV Creations. The makers have spent lavishly on the film. Due to the delay in the VFX work, the release got delayed. Now, the success of Vishwambara is crucial for the production house and the success can revive the banner in Telugu cinema. If Vishwambara ends up as a super hit, the makers have fair chances to get back into the race and do more and more big-budget Telugu films.

Vassishta is the director of UV Creations and Trisha is the leading lady. Keeravani scored the music and background score for this socio-fantasy film.

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