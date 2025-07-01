x
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Vishwambara Item Number: Bollywood Beauty Roped in

Published on July 1, 2025 by nymisha

Vishwambara Item Number: Bollywood Beauty Roped in

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s socio fantasy film Vishwambara started on a grand note and the makers have spent lavishly on the project. The film’s release got pushed after the team was not convinced with the VFX work. Several international teams are reworking on the VFX work of Vishwambara. An item song is left pending to be shot and the rest of the shoot is completed. Even the post-production work of the film too reached the final stages. There are a lot of discussions in the team about the actress who will shake leg with Megastar.

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy who is known for her glamorous acts in Hindi has been roped in for the special song. The song will be shot in July in a special set. MM Keeravani is the music composer and the song, tune are locked. The makers are yet to finalize the new release date and there are a lot of debates going on about the release. Vishwambara is directed by Vassishta and is the costliest attempt made in Chiranjeevi’s career. Trisha is the leading lady and UV Creations are the producers of Vishwambara.

