Vishwambara Item Number: Bollywood Beauty Roped in

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s socio fantasy film Vishwambara started on a grand note and the makers have spent lavishly on the project. The film’s release got pushed after the team was not convinced with the VFX work. Several international teams are reworking on the VFX work of Vishwambara. An item song is left pending to be shot and the rest of the shoot is completed. Even the post-production work of the film too reached the final stages. There are a lot of discussions in the team about the actress who will shake leg with Megastar.

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy who is known for her glamorous acts in Hindi has been roped in for the special song. The song will be shot in July in a special set. MM Keeravani is the music composer and the song, tune are locked. The makers are yet to finalize the new release date and there are a lot of debates going on about the release. Vishwambara is directed by Vassishta and is the costliest attempt made in Chiranjeevi’s career. Trisha is the leading lady and UV Creations are the producers of Vishwambara.