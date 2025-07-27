x
Vishwambhara: Director clarifies on Keeravani controversy

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

Vishwambhara: Director clarifies on Keeravani controversy

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s long delayed fantasy adventure film Vishwambhara, which is being mounted on a grand scale and huge budget, is in the final leg of shoot. The team is currently canning a scintillating item song featuring Chiranjeevi and Bollywood diva Mouni Roy inside a massive set in Hyderabad.

Though Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani is rendering the soundtrack for this film, the makers have roped in happening sensation Bheems Cicirelo to score tunes for this one song. As there was no official update on why they choose to go with Bheems for this particular song, the development has created quite a bit of controversy among moviegoers who slammed the director for causing an embarrassment to Keeravani by opting another musician.

Some media channels and YouTube channels went ahead and claimed that the team is not happy with the tunes composed by Keeravani, prompting them to bring Bheems Cicirelo on board for the item song.

Addressing this issue, director Mallidi Vassishta clarified that it was Keeravani’s decision to approach Bheems Cicirelo for this song. Vassishta also revealed that Keeravani himself suggested Bheems due to his busy schedule while working on Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu which released last week.

“As Hari Hara Veera Mallu was in the final stages of production, Keeravani dedicated himself completely to the re-recording work and couldn’t complete the tunes for the item song in Vishwambhara. So, he suggested the team to bring Bheems Cicirelo for this song”, said Vassishta.

