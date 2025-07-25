Vishwambhara Wrapped With Chiru, Mouni’s Song

The upcoming mythological epic Vishwambhara starring Megastar Chiranjeevi wrapped its entire shooting. Interim, the team completed shooting a special song. Joining Chiranjeevi in this dynamic number was Bollywood star Mouni Roy, who brings her glamour and energy to the dance floor. Known for her electrifying screen presence, Mouni’s pairing with Chiru is expected to create fireworks on screen.

The track was composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, who’s built a reputation for delivering mass numbers. Though MM Keeravaani has scored the film’s main soundtrack, this standalone song gets the Bheems touch.

The choreography was done by Ganesh Acharya, the dance maestro behind hits like Oo Antava. The song was shot on a grand set crafted by production designer AS Prakash, reflecting the film’s epic scale and attention to detail.

Directed by Vassishta and backed by UV Creations, the film’s release date will be disclosed soon.