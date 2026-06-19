Vishwanath & Sons: GV Prakash delivers perfect Romantic melody with Neno Butterfly

The exciting collaboration between Tamil Superstar Suriya and director Venky Atluri titled as Vishwanath & Sons. The film instantly captured attention with its heartwarming first look and teaser.

The film is releasing on August 14th. Billed as a large-scale family drama, the film features an impressive ensemble including Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The film is backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Kickstarting the musical promotions, makers dropped the first single today. Neno Butterfly from Vishwanath And Sons has taken an impressive start, instantly grabbing the attention of music lovers with its breezy melody and youthful energy.

This one beautifully captures the excitement of falling in love, blending innocence, admiration, and playful emotions into a delightful musical experience. GV Prakash Kumar once again proves why he remains the best in composing romantic melodies.

His soothing composition is elevated by Subhalashini’s expressive vocals, while Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry pens lyrics that flow effortlessly with the emotions of the track. The words perfectly reflect the fluttering feelings of a young woman experiencing love in its purest form.

Visually, the song belongs equally to Suriya and Mamitha Baiju. Mamitha lights up the screen with her graceful dance movements, vibrant expressions, and infectious energy. Her effortless screen presence adds freshness to every frame. At the same time, Suriya’s charm remains irresistible as he brings maturity, warmth, and understated charisma to the song.