x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vishwanath & Sons: GV Prakash delivers perfect Romantic melody with Neno Butterfly

Published on June 19, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vishwanath & Sons: GV Prakash delivers perfect Romantic melody with Neno Butterfly
image
Nagabandham Trailer: A Magnificient Visual Adventure
image
Transfer Trimurthulu Movie Review
image
GV’s Music To Be The Soul Of Ravi Teja’s Irumudi
image
Shraddha Kapoor’s New Film Teaser Leak: Internet in Shock

Vishwanath & Sons: GV Prakash delivers perfect Romantic melody with Neno Butterfly

The exciting collaboration between Tamil Superstar Suriya and director Venky Atluri titled as Vishwanath & Sons. The film instantly captured attention with its heartwarming first look and teaser.

The film is releasing on August 14th. Billed as a large-scale family drama, the film features an impressive ensemble including Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The film is backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Kickstarting the musical promotions, makers dropped the first single today. Neno Butterfly from Vishwanath And Sons has taken an impressive start, instantly grabbing the attention of music lovers with its breezy melody and youthful energy.

This one beautifully captures the excitement of falling in love, blending innocence, admiration, and playful emotions into a delightful musical experience. GV Prakash Kumar once again proves why he remains the best in composing romantic melodies.

His soothing composition is elevated by Subhalashini’s expressive vocals, while Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry pens lyrics that flow effortlessly with the emotions of the track. The words perfectly reflect the fluttering feelings of a young woman experiencing love in its purest form.

Visually, the song belongs equally to Suriya and Mamitha Baiju. Mamitha lights up the screen with her graceful dance movements, vibrant expressions, and infectious energy. Her effortless screen presence adds freshness to every frame. At the same time, Suriya’s charm remains irresistible as he brings maturity, warmth, and understated charisma to the song.

Previous Nagabandham Trailer: A Magnificient Visual Adventure
else

TRENDING

image
Vishwanath & Sons: GV Prakash delivers perfect Romantic melody with Neno Butterfly
image
Nagabandham Trailer: A Magnificient Visual Adventure
image
GV’s Music To Be The Soul Of Ravi Teja’s Irumudi

Latest

image
Vishwanath & Sons: GV Prakash delivers perfect Romantic melody with Neno Butterfly
image
Nagabandham Trailer: A Magnificient Visual Adventure
image
Transfer Trimurthulu Movie Review
image
GV’s Music To Be The Soul Of Ravi Teja’s Irumudi
image
Shraddha Kapoor’s New Film Teaser Leak: Internet in Shock

Most Read

image
Telangana Cabinet Goes Fully Digital as Government Adopts Paperless Governance
image
Kesineni Nani Targets Government Over Sai Krishna Case as AP Orders Probe
image
Can Andhra Pradesh Build the Next Goa Without Repeating Goa’s Mistakes?

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception