Viveka’s wife says no bail to the accused

Former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s wife Sowbhagyamma filed an implead petition in the Telangana high court on Thursday opposing bail petition filed by one of the accused, Sunil Yadav.

As the Supreme Court had directed the Telangana high court to deal with the case, one of the accused, Sunil Yadav, filed the bail petition in the court. Sowbhagyamma opposed the bail and said that Sunil is one of the key accused in the murder of her husband Vivekananda Reddy.

She expressed fear that Sunil Yadav could influence the witnesses if released on bail and requested the court to reject the bail until the case is resolved.

Sunil Yadav, along with other accused, Umashankar and Devireddy Sivashankar are in the Chanchalguda Central jail in Hyderabad. While the prime accused, Erra Gangi Reddy is on bail, another accused Dastagiri turned approver in the case.

The CBI court in the Nampally of Hyderabad is hearing the case, while the bail petitions of the accused were filed in the high court.

The high court, upon receiving the implead petition from Sowbhagyamma, posted the case for next hearing on February 27.

Sowbhagyamma told the court that they have been undergoing agony and other difficulties ever since her husband was killed on March 15, 2019. She sought the court to do justice to her family by punishing the real culprits in the case. She wanted the court to severely punish all those who are responsible for the murder of her husband.