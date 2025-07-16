x
Vizag and Vijayawada on the ‘Rise’

Published on July 16, 2025 by swathy

The NDA coalition led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu tasked with the responsibility of reviving the lost glory of Andhra Pradesh after the 2024 elections is living to the expectations of the people by balancing both development and welfare in the current term. The results are already evident with the completion of first year term.

On development front, some of the top cities in Andhra Pradesh are marching ahead in top gear. The latest survey by LinkedIn is a testimony to this fact. As per Rise report 2025 on inaugural cities, Vishakapatnam secured the top spot among other emerging cities in the list of India’s fastest growing non-metro cities for professional opportunities. Another top-tier city Vijayawada claimed the third place in the list. The rankings are based on hiring trends, talent inflow and job market expansion.

After the NDA took over in June last year, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and CM Chandrababu Naidu have been advocating Vizag as the next major hub for Information Technology with several MNCs collaborating with the government to set up operational centres in the city. Lokesh is sparing no effort to put Vizag on the forefront of development with scope for rapid transformation in creation of jobs for different sectors. The city is now turning into a major industrial and employment hub by attracting a lot of data giants and pharmaceutical companies. The presence of leading companies like Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Miracle Software Systems and Laurus Labs etc. have added to the growth of Vizag over the years.

On the other side, Vijayawada has also been the cynosure because of the revived activity around capital city Amaravati. The city is transitioning from its cultural heritage to an investment hub with several infrastructural projects and logistic companies set to thrive in the next few years. Vijayawada is also emerging as the second destination for IT companies after Vizag. The city is drawing investments like it draws tourists and pilgrims due to proposal of metro construction and airport expansions on the cards.

With two cities in top five, Andhra Pradesh is sure fire on way emerge as one of the leading destinations for creation wealth and opportunities for talented individuals.

The top ten cities are as follows

1. Visakhapatnam
2.Ranchi
3.Vijayawada
4.Nashik
5.Raipur
6.Rajkot
7.Agra
8.Madurai
9.Vadodara
10.Jodhpur

