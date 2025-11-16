x
Home > Politics

Vizag CII Summit Brings Record Investments, But the Real Test Begins Now

Published on November 16, 2025 by Sanyogita

Vizag CII Summit Brings Record Investments, But the Real Test Begins Now

The Vizag CII Partnership Summit 2025 has given Andhra Pradesh a powerful moment of visibility. With thousands of delegates from across the world, packed sessions and serious boardroom discussions, the event delivered more than what the state initially expected. The sheer scale of participation made one thing clear: global industry is watching Andhra Pradesh again.

The outcome was impressive. Over six hundred companies signed investment agreements worth more than ₹13 lakh crore. These commitments cover clean energy, electronics, manufacturing, aerospace, food processing and tourism. If implemented as planned, the projects can create more than sixteen lakh jobs and push the state into a new phase of economic acceleration.

However, signing MoUs is only the beginning. Not every company that attends a summit signs an agreement, and not every company that signs an agreement invests immediately. Many global firms have long evaluation cycles, multiple layers of approvals, and strict criteria on land, infrastructure and incentives. Some projects move fast, some require patience, and others fall off midway. The success rate depends heavily on rigorous follow-up and constant engagement.

If even half of the promised investments begin groundwork within the next year, the employment impact will be visible quickly. Many industries start production within one to two years of breaking ground, and a few sectors, especially electronics and assembly units, can move even faster. This is where the government’s effort must now intensify. The energy spent on securing MoUs must now be doubled to turn them into factories, offices and jobs on the ground.

For this to happen transparently, the state needs a dedicated public dashboard. A real-time portal showing every MoU, its progress, its timelines and the number of jobs created will build trust among citizens and investors alike. Andhra Pradesh cannot afford MoUs that exist only on paper. People must be able to see which projects have started, which are delayed and which have begun hiring. This kind of openness will set Andhra Pradesh apart from the hollow announcements made in the past.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh has set an ambitious target of creating twenty lakh jobs in five years. Such a target is achievable only if every investment is tracked scientifically, every company receives timely support and every promise is backed by measurable results. The state has done the hard part by bringing the world to Vizag. The harder part is converting commitments into reality that which begins now.

else

