Vizag to be film hub, Jagan gives green signal to film shootings

Vizag is soon going to be a major film hub. Telugu films which were once made in the Steel City long before the Telugu film industry shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad during in the early 1990s is likely to get back its glorious days. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a green signal to the Telugu film industry to set up studios and outdoor units in the more than 300 acres of land allotted by his father and late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. An assurance to this effect was given by Jagan to the Telugu film industry delegation led by Chiranjeevi Konidela.

The film industry delegation meeting with Jagan comes more than a week after meeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. Seven members of the Telugu film industry, including actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, director S S Rajamouli, producers Daggubati Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, C Kalyan and Telugu Film Chamber secretary K L Damodar Prasad, had met Jagan at his Tadepalli camp office.

They asked the CM to let the entertainment industry reopen and gave suggestions on a graded plan. The CM said the resumption of films and TV shootings can begin soon, provided stipulated restrictions are strictly followed. It was also discussed that the shooting must be conducted with minimal crew, including the actors and technicians.

“The CM was very receptive. We have been asked to identify areas where we can restart shooting. The aim of this meeting was to figure out when we can resume shooting at the latest. The CM was very positive in all our plans and proposals. We have given the government our suggestions and they will prepare a plan. I would like to express my gratitude to Chief Minister Jagan garu for considering all our requests including resumption of shooting by easing restrictions,” Chiranjeevi said.

Another key issue the film industry discussed with the Chief Minister was waiver off fixed power charges. Chiranjeevi said Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed to waive off fixed charges for the film industry. Further, Jagan also permitted the film industry to revive the Nandi Awards function which is likely to be held in Andhra Pradesh on a big scale. The film industry also appealed to the Chief Minister to permit ‘Flexible Ticketing System’ who was favourable to the idea.