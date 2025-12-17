x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle

Published on December 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle
image
Video: Actor Sivaji Exclusive Interview
image
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit new Poster: Massy and Stylish
image
Luxury Hospitality Giants Pitch Plans to Transform Rushikonda Buildings into Global Tourism Landmark
image
Editorial Review: Pawan Kalyan’s 2025 as Deputy Chief Minister: A Year in Motion

Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle

Lalettan Mohanlal’s Vrusshabha is one of the most anticipated projects of this year. Since the unveiling of its first look, Vrusshabha has generated immense excitement among moviegoers. With the recent teaser offering a glimpse into its expansive and visually rich world, the anticipation only grew stronger.

Vrusshabha is set to arrive in theatres on December 25, 2025. Renowned Telugu distributor Geetha Film Distributors, celebrated for backing numerous blockbuster releases such as Kantara, Mahavatar Narasimha, and several other major hits, is bringing this grand film to Telugu audiences.

Driven by a compelling narrative that weaves together emotions, vengeance, and redemption, Vrusshabha promises to make a powerful and enduring impact Marking Mohanlal’s debut as a king in a bilingual epic, the film is poised to deliver a cinematic experience that resonates well beyond the final frame.

Directed and written by Nanda Kishore, the film is brought to life by compelling performances from Mohanlal, Ragini Dwivedi, and rising star Samarjit Lankesh. Academy Award-winner Resul Pookutty sound design will standout. Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios.

Vrusshabha is backed by a powerhouse production team including Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, and others. Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, with releases in Hindi and Kannada, Vrusshabha is set to be one of the most memorable cinematic events of 2025.

Previous Video: Actor Sivaji Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle
image
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit new Poster: Massy and Stylish
image
Buzz: Powerful title for NBK111?

Latest

image
Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle
image
Video: Actor Sivaji Exclusive Interview
image
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit new Poster: Massy and Stylish
image
Luxury Hospitality Giants Pitch Plans to Transform Rushikonda Buildings into Global Tourism Landmark
image
Editorial Review: Pawan Kalyan’s 2025 as Deputy Chief Minister: A Year in Motion

Most Read

image
Luxury Hospitality Giants Pitch Plans to Transform Rushikonda Buildings into Global Tourism Landmark
image
Editorial Review: Pawan Kalyan’s 2025 as Deputy Chief Minister: A Year in Motion
image
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Big Surprises, Late Twists and a Record Deal in Abu Dhabi

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics