Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle

Lalettan Mohanlal’s Vrusshabha is one of the most anticipated projects of this year. Since the unveiling of its first look, Vrusshabha has generated immense excitement among moviegoers. With the recent teaser offering a glimpse into its expansive and visually rich world, the anticipation only grew stronger.

Vrusshabha is set to arrive in theatres on December 25, 2025. Renowned Telugu distributor Geetha Film Distributors, celebrated for backing numerous blockbuster releases such as Kantara, Mahavatar Narasimha, and several other major hits, is bringing this grand film to Telugu audiences.

Driven by a compelling narrative that weaves together emotions, vengeance, and redemption, Vrusshabha promises to make a powerful and enduring impact Marking Mohanlal’s debut as a king in a bilingual epic, the film is poised to deliver a cinematic experience that resonates well beyond the final frame.

Directed and written by Nanda Kishore, the film is brought to life by compelling performances from Mohanlal, Ragini Dwivedi, and rising star Samarjit Lankesh. Academy Award-winner Resul Pookutty sound design will standout. Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios.

Vrusshabha is backed by a powerhouse production team including Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, and others. Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, with releases in Hindi and Kannada, Vrusshabha is set to be one of the most memorable cinematic events of 2025.