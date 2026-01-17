x
Home > Movie News

VT15 Poster: Mystery Man & Dragon Vessel

Published on January 17, 2026 by swathy

VT15 Poster: Mystery Man & Dragon Vessel

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s prestigious venture VT15, being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi under UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment banners, is nearing completion with its production works. The makers are all set to begin the promotional activities by unveiling title glimpse on January 19th.

Today, the makers released a new poster showing a mystery man holding up a glowing golden vessel topped with a scary coiled dragon statue that has another dragon mark on it. The image uses bright golden light from below and a smoky black background to create a spooky yet exciting feel for this horror-comedy thriller.

What really grabs our attention is #KOKA hashtag. Is it hinting about the title of #VT15. We will get a clarity in two more days.

Ritika Nayak is the leading lady, while Satya will be seen in a crucial role in the movie, which is getting ready for release.

Next Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Launch India’s Largest Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada Previous Congress Spent Two Years on Renaming, Not Governance KTR
