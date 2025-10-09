VV Vinayak aims a Mass Comeback

Sensational director VV Vinayak is one of the best mass helmers of Telugu cinema and he redefined mass films in Tollywood. He delivered some of the biggest hits and he also delivered a series of debacles and vanished in no time. He last directed the remake of Chatrapathi which released in October 2023. He has been away from films for the past two years. Vinayak has been working on a project and he narrated the script to Victory Venkatesh recently. Venkatesh has given his formal nod and the film is said to be a powerful mass entertainer.

Vakkantham Vamsi penned the script of the film and Suresh Babu, Nallamalapu Bujji are on board to produce this film. VV Vinayak is celebrating his birthday and his fans are eager about his comeback. Vinayak shares a great bonding with all the stars and producers. Even the industry circles are waiting for the strong comeback of Vinayak. Hope this best mass director makes a strong comeback. Wishing VV Vinayak a very happy birthday.