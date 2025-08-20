‘Vyooham’ producer gets arrested by AP police

Producer Dasari Kiran, who bankrolled the controversial satirical political drama Vyooham under the direction of Ram Gopal Varma, has been taken into custody by Andhra Pradesh police in Hyderabad in connection with a cheating case and also charges of assault on one Gajula Mahesh from Vijayawada. Acting on his complaint, the Patamata police have arrested Dasari Kiran today afternoon in Hyderabad and now transporting him to Vijayawada for further investigation.

Going into the case details, the complainant approached Vijayawada police with an allegation that Dasari Kiran borrowed 4.5 Crores from him two years ago and failed to return the sum despite repeated requests. When Mahesh and his wife went to Kiran’s office on the 18th of this month in Vijayawada to demand the pending dues,

the latter and his staff have reportedly attacked the former and his wife and injured them badly.

The couple have lodged a complaint with Patamata police on Tuesday. After knowing about Kiran’s whereabouts, Vijayawada police went to Hyderabad and arrested him over these charges. He is likely to be produced in the court for further course of action.

Dasari Kiran produced movies like Vangaveeti, Vyooham, Genius, Siddharth etc. He was close to YSR Congress party and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In 2022, Kiran was nominated by TTD board member by Jagan’s government. His film Vyooham sparked a huge controversy for portraying Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in negative light. Prior to its release, the film encountered legal entangles after Nara Lokesh filed a complaint with the censor board. However, after High Court’s intervention, the film got clearance. The film failed to gain any traction in the public.