Wah! Public To Launch Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam 1st Look

One of the gifted actors in Tollywood Rao Ramesh is set to the entertain the audience in a full fledged manner with his upcoming film, Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam which is being directed by Lakshman Karya and produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics banners.

As a token of the commencement of the promotional campaign, the makers dropped a new video and it has Rao Ramesh in his own characters from Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (Vijayawada Mamayya) and KGF Raghavan. The trio discusses the importance of entertaining the audience in a full fledged manner through Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam.

In the end, the video contains a QR code which should be scanned by the audience to unveil the first look poster of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. This is an interesting way to let the public unveil the first look poster and this is seen as a token of gratitude from Rao Ramesh who is blessed to have the public support him all these years.

The first look poster is an instant hit as it has Rao Ramesh in a vibrant and attention grabbing attire. He looks to be playing a massy role in the film and he should be on course to entertain the audience.

The makers have confirmed that the shooting for the film has been wrapped up and they would announce the theatrical release date soon. At least 50,000 people are taking part in the first look poster launch through QR code campaign. This could potentially reach countless people.