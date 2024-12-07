Wakeup Prasanth Varma

Handling the success is the biggest task for any filmmaker, director or an actor. While the producer has to maintain his finances consistently, the actors and directors will be focused on crazy combinations or bagging interesting or unique projects. Young director Prasanth Varma gained nationwide attention after the release of Hanuman. The film was a smashing hit and it left huge profits for the producers. Prasanth Varma was in huge demand after the film’s release. He even took advances from upcoming and small filmmakers before the release of Hanuman but his status changed after the film’s release. Then came a rude shock after Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh who was interested in a film with Prasanth Varma walked out.

One more crazy film happened to be the debut film of Nandamuri scion Mokshagnya. Prasanth Varma headlined the film as director and the grand launch was scheduled. In a sudden shock, the film’s launch was canceled and the speculations say that the film is shelved. Prasanth Varma landed into several controversies which are yet to be known. He has been demanding big money post Hanuman which is common. But for all those producers he has taken advances before the release of Hanuman, Prasanth Varma clarified that he could lend stories and he can never direct a film for them in the future. A small producer who paid an advance of almost Rs 4 crores was left in shock.

The producer has plans to approach the Film Chamber demanding Prasanth Varma to return his advance. The issue is in discussion stages and if it is not resolved amicably, it would reach the Film Chamber soon. Prasanth Varma has to take enough time and work on one film to prove his consistency which is crucial for him for now. He has his hands on multiple films which is leaving him in creative stress. No project is going ahead as Prasanth Varma is not able to spend ample time on a single script. He seems to be in so much hurry cashing in on the success of Hanuman.

Hanuman did not happen in a while. Prasanth Varma took a long time to complete the film and the budget went on to be increased by 4 times higher than the planned budget. The film ended up as a huge hit, else the producer would have incurred huge losses. When there is a huge success with one film, there would be a lot of negative rumors about the successful person. Same is the current situation of Prasanth Varma. At this time, he has to be extra cautious and work on a sensible note as he faced backlash from two back-to-back films. He has Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman lined up. Prasanth Varma has to take a smart move before the biggie lands into trouble.