Want to act in a sequel with Balayya : Chiranjeevi

As seasoned Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna completed 50 years in films after his silver screen debut in 1974, a flamboyant event was held in a grand manner in Hyderabad on Sunday night. The who’s who of Telugu film industry attended the event and Megastar Chiranjeevi turned out to be the biggest attraction of the evening. Another top-league actor Victory Venkatesh also attended the event, but Akkineni Nagarjuna didn’t turn up due to unknown reasons.

It is a treat for Tollywood fans to witness both Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna together as they are usually considered as arch rivals by their respective fandoms. During the event, Chiranjeevi made interesting comments about Balakrishna and his films. He said Balayya carved out a niche for himself in Tollywood with his style of acting in versatile roles.

Surprisingly, Chiranjeevi evinced interest to do a sequel with Balakrishna in a faction film. “I did a film Indra based on faction backdrop which was inspired by Samarasimha Reddy. Initially I was hesitant to accept the role because Balayya already made a huge mark with several stories based on Rayalaseema faction”, said Chiru.

When Chiru expressed his desire to work with Balayya, the latter immediately responded that he is ready too. Chiru threw a challenge to director Boyapati and other to come up with a script that suits both them.

“Legend NTR have done memorable roles and lived forever in the hearts of Telugu people. Like his father, Balayya also acted in wonderful characters and lived up to the expectations of his fans. It is truly commendable and appreciable,” added Megastar.

Chiranjeevi’s words drew a huge applause from the crowd at the event and the video is currently going viral all over social media.