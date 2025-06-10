x
Home > Movie News

War 2 ahead of Coolie

Published on June 10, 2025 by nymisha

War 2 ahead of Coolie

It is clear that War 2 and Coolie will head for a clash on August 14th during the Independence Day weekend. Both these films are high on expectations and they have star pullers to open on a strong note. War 2 has Hrithik Roshan and NTR playing the lead roles. Coolie has Rajinikanth playing the lead role. Both are dubbed films for Telugu language. The makers of War 2 have decided to go ahead for an own release across the Telugu states. Yashraj Films will release the film on their own and they have started theatrical agreements with the exhibitors.

As Coolie too is slated for release, YRF has started their business plan in advance. Some of the top players of Telugu are still negotiating for the Telugu theatrical rights. If the deal is not closed, YRF will release War 2 through their own distribution house. Coolie too is carrying a huge buzz because of Lokesh Kanagaraj directing the film. The Telugu deal will be closed soon. Both these films can accommodate the theatres during the holiday season. But for now, War 2 is ahead of Coolie in Telugu business. The film will also dominate Coolie with the opening numbers as NTR is one of the lead actors in War 2.

