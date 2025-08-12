x
War 2 and Coolie Ticket Hike: Huge Outrage

Published on August 12, 2025 by nymisha

War 2 and Coolie Ticket Hike: Huge Outrage

The audience and Telugu film lovers are quite eager to watch the upcoming movies War 2 and Coolie. Both these films are dubbed films and are high on expectations. War 2 is expected to have an edge in the Telugu states as the film features Tollywood Superstar NTR playing one of the lead roles. Rajinikanth’s Coolie is directed by happening director Lokesh Kanagaraj and all his previous films made big money in the Telugu states. Here came the shock after the producers and distributors applied for ticket hikes for both these films.

There is a huge outrage across social media against the ticket hike. Even Tamil Nadu did not get a hike for Coolie and the film is being released with regular ticket prices in the state. War 2 will also have a regular release in North India. But in the Telugu states, the ticket prices are hiked and this came as a huge shock for movie enthusiasts. The boycott trend has started on social media platforms after the news broke out about the ticket hike.

Films like Mahavatar Narasimha are having a strong run because of the flexible ticket pricing. The family audience rushed to watch the film in theatres because of the low ticket price. The film is having a strong run even in its third week because of this reason.

When the footfalls are getting decreased, the ticket hike for these dubbed films is a huge barrier. The distributors have bought the rights of War 2 and Coolie for record prices and they have acquired the GO for ticket hike to recover their investments. This sparked huge outrage across the Telugu states.

