Home > Movie News

War 2 crashes on first Monday

Published on August 19, 2025 by snehith

War 2 crashes on first Monday

War 2 crashes on first Monday

As expected by trade circles, the much anticipated film of the season, War 2, which secured below par reviews, has witnessed a huge plunge in the collections on the first Monday. The multi-starrer action extravaganza, featuring NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles, managed to register moderate revenues in the opening weekend, thanks to the long Independence Day holiday weekend. However, it failed to sustain on the first Monday which is very crucial to decide the box office outcome of the film.

Going by the trade estimates, War 2 failed to collect double digit net on Monday from all languages and signalled a death for its box office journey from here onwards. The Hindi version has reportedly netted around 5.25 Crores and the overall total on Monday is just 9 Crores with a total gross of less than 15 crores. By the end of the first weekend, War 2 grossed close to 265 Crores which is quite disappointing and below par for a big franchise with huge star cast. Director Ayan Mukerji’s monotonous writing has turned out to be a big minus for the film.

With Monday’s disappointing show, the theatrical run of War 2 is more or less coming to an end with no signs of gaining momentum during the weekdays. It is now unlikely that the film’s collections will surpass the 350 Crores gross mark from here which is quite unexpected before its release.

The film started off on a mediocre note with less than 100 Crores gross on the opening day. Due to disappointing word of mouth and underwhelming reviews, it didn’t really gather any momentum during the crucial weekend. Now, the embarrassing show on Monday further deteriorated the chances for break even.

