War 2 Event locked in Hyderabad

The biggest ever Telugu event for War 2 is finally happening and the venue has been locked. The grand Telugu pre-release event of War 2 will take place in Yousufguda Police Grounds on August 10th evening. The film’s lead actors Hrithik Roshan and NTR will attend the grand pre-release event of War 2 in Hyderabad. The fans are worried that the Telugu promotions for the film are low and this event is expected to boost everyone.

Yashraj Films, the production house of War 2 decided to keep the promotions low and they are following a strategic plan. The trailer kept big expectations on the film. War 2 is expected to open with a bang across the Telugu states. Tollywood producer S Naga Vamsi acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Kiara Advani is the heroine. The film releases on August 14th and it will clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie during the Independence Day weekend.