Home > Movie News

War 2: Lengthiest Film of YRF Spy Universe

Published on July 30, 2025 by nymisha

War 2: Lengthiest Film of YRF Spy Universe

Yashraj Films has produced several big-budget actioners under YRF Spy Universe. The production house is teaming up with some of the biggest stars and directors of Indian cinema to take the spy universe further. One among the franchise is War 2 and the film has Hrithik Roshan and NTR playing the lead roles. The film is slated for August 14th release and the expectations are big on the film. War 2 is said to be the lengthiest film of the franchise and the final runtime is said to be 3 hours and 5 minutes. This is quite lengthy for an action thriller.

War 2 is high on expectations and the trailer kept good expectations. NTR is making his Bollywood debut and the actor essays a role with negative shades. Kiara Advani is the heroine and the makers have spent lavishly on the action stunts and the VFX work. S Naga Vamsi has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights and the film will have a wide release in AP and Telangana. Yashraj Films are the producers of War 2.

image
Major Breakthrough in AP Liquor Scam: SIT Seizes ₹11 Crore in Cash from Shamshabad Farmhouse
image
Modi Gives Strong Reply to Rahul Gandhi’s Challenge
image
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy

