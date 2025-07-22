War 2 trailer release gets delayed

Ayan Mukerji’s full-throttle actioner ‘War 2’ is the most eagerly awaited pan-India film of the season because it stars two of India’s biggest superstars, Hrithik Roshan and NTR in the lead roles. The anticipation keeps building with each passing day as the release date is just three weeks away from now. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to amplify the buzz with an aggressive promotional campaign involving the leading cast.

While everyone is waiting for the theatrical trailer to unspool well ahead of the film’s release, the team seems to decided to keep them hanker a bit more due to some unforeseen circumstances. The trailer launch which was supposed to take place in this week has reportedly been delayed further as the makers doesn’t want to reveal the excitement too early before the release date.

YRF’s latest romantic blockbuster Saiyaara has been smashing several records at the Bollywood box office after its release last week. So, the production house appears to be unwilling to divert the attention of moviegoers by releasing the trailer of War 2 while Saiyaara is having a dream run. Moreover, they also want War 2 team to come up with a polished final cut as the trailer will be key for the film’s openings on August 14th. Hence, the trailer launch may get postponed.

There are chances for the arrival of trailer just before the end of the month or on August 1st. An official announcement about the exact release date will be out very soon.