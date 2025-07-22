x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

War 2 trailer release gets delayed

Published on July 22, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits
image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
War 2 trailer release gets delayed
image
Breaking: Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President
image
No Cut in Remunerations for Flop Stars

War 2 trailer release gets delayed

Ayan Mukerji’s full-throttle actioner ‘War 2’ is the most eagerly awaited pan-India film of the season because it stars two of India’s biggest superstars, Hrithik Roshan and NTR in the lead roles. The anticipation keeps building with each passing day as the release date is just three weeks away from now. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to amplify the buzz with an aggressive promotional campaign involving the leading cast.

While everyone is waiting for the theatrical trailer to unspool well ahead of the film’s release, the team seems to decided to keep them hanker a bit more due to some unforeseen circumstances. The trailer launch which was supposed to take place in this week has reportedly been delayed further as the makers doesn’t want to reveal the excitement too early before the release date.

YRF’s latest romantic blockbuster Saiyaara has been smashing several records at the Bollywood box office after its release last week. So, the production house appears to be unwilling to divert the attention of moviegoers by releasing the trailer of War 2 while Saiyaara is having a dream run. Moreover, they also want War 2 team to come up with a polished final cut as the trailer will be key for the film’s openings on August 14th. Hence, the trailer launch may get postponed.

There are chances for the arrival of trailer just before the end of the month or on August 1st. An official announcement about the exact release date will be out very soon.

Next Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma Previous Breaking: Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits
image
War 2 trailer release gets delayed
image
No Cut in Remunerations for Flop Stars

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits
image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
War 2 trailer release gets delayed
image
Breaking: Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President
image
No Cut in Remunerations for Flop Stars

Most Read

image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
Breaking: Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President
image
VS Achutanandan: Communist legend leaves behind an inspiring legacy

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree