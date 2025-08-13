x
War 2 Vs Coolie: Tough Fight Ahead

Published on August 13, 2025 by sankar

War 2 Vs Coolie: Tough Fight Ahead

Indian cinema will witness the biggest ever fight at the box-office. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan, NTR starrer War 2 are all set for a grand release tomorrow. Both these films are high on expectations and the pre-release sales are quite good for both the movies. Coolie is taking an edge in the South and War 2 will open on a grand note in the North. There would be a tough fight between both the films at the box-office.

With both these films releasing on Thursday and Friday being a holiday, War 2 and Coolie can recover the big investments if the word of mouth is positive. Considering the opening numbers, it would be a cake walk for both the films if the word of mouth is decent. With no biggies in recent weeks, the audience too are eager to watch these films. Both these films will start with early morning premieres all over. Coolie and War 2 are also releasing in a grand manner across the overseas. War 2 and Coolie are all set to head for a tough fight at the Independence Day weekend box-office.

