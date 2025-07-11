War 2 : Will NTR join Allu Arjun ?

War 2 headlined by NTR and Hrithik Roshan is among the most eagerly anticipated pan-India projects this year and the countdown for its humongous release has just begun with the big day arriving close to a month from today. The film is set for a massive box office opening across the country on August 14th. All eyes are now on the theatrical trailer as trade circles are expecting a big boost to the expectations and thereby translating into massive opening day numbers in all territories.

Going by the current buzz, trade circles are expecting an earth-shattering start on its opening day. They are betting big on the crazy combination of Hrithik Roshan and NTR and the hype surrounding YRF spy universe. As far as box office predictions are concerned, War 2 is poised to emerge as one of the biggest openers in Bollywood. There are several ambitious records which will be eyed by this Ayan Mukerji directional on the first day.

NTR will have a big chance to emulate some of his colleagues in South and find a place behind Allu Arjun with War 2. As of now, only Pushpa 2 and KGF 2 managed to go past the prestigious 50 Crore mark in Bollywood on the first day. While Pushpa 2 notched up 72 Crores net, KGF 2 punched out 53.95 Crores. Now, War 2 stands a chance to enter the coveted 50 Crores club on the opening day due to the strong anticipation in Hindi audiences.

If War 2 managed to surpass 50 Crores net on the first day, NTR will be second hero from Tollywood after Allu Arjun to deliver an opening in the elite club. Due to Hrithik’s bankable stardom and NTR’s newfound craze after the stupendous success of RRR, War 2 is likely to rake in huge numbers on the first day in Hindi markets. Surprisingly, Prabhas hasn’t yet joined the club but NTR has now got a chance to join Allu Arjun before anyone else, thanks to his idea of choosing a Bollywood action film over regional movies.