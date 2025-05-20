x
War 2 Teaser: The Story of India’s Best Soldiers

Published on May 20, 2025 by nymisha

War 2 Teaser: The Story of India’s Best Soldiers

War2 Movie Teaser

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff played the lead roles in War. Six years after the release, the sequel for the film is now all set for release. While Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir, Tollywood Superstar NTR joins War 2. Extensively shot across some of the best locations, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film today marking NTR’s birthday. Hrithik Roshan plays Kabir, one of the best agents of RAW. The team kept the plot under wraps and released the glimpses from the stylish action stunts shot. Both Hrithik and NTR live up to their roles and they are perfect in facing each other.

War 2 is all about the rivalry between the best soldiers of the nation and who dominates the clash. War 2 is made on a huge budget and the makers spent lavishly on the action. The cinematography and the background score will get a huge thumbs up. While Hrithik rocks with his look, NTR looks decent in the assignment. Kiara Advani sizzles in a bikini and the shot is shown from a song. On the whole, the teaser of War 2 is packed with a huge dose of action. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Yashraj Films are the producers. War 2 releases on August 14th across the globe.

