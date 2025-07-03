Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash

Political tensions are rising in Warangal after a series of controversial statements from the Konda family. Minister Konda Surekha previously sparked criticism with remarks about the Nagarjuna family, while her husband Konda Murali recently claimed they spent ₹70 crore in elections, putting the Congress leadership in a difficult position.

Adding to the controversy, their daughter Konda Sushmitha posted on social media expressing interest in contesting from Parakala, which intensified political buzz. In response, several Warangal Congress leaders urged the high command to take action against the Konda couple.

The couple met AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, submitting a 16-page report on internal group politics. Speaking to the media afterward, Konda Murali declared his commitment to reviving the Congress Party, supporting Rahul Gandhi as PM and Revanth Reddy as CM for the next 10 years. He emphasized his BC background, denied involvement in factionalism, and vowed to back any candidate the party selects.

Regarding Sushmitha’s statement, Murali said it may have been impulsive and clarified she is not contesting. Surekha added that while their daughter has the right to plan her future, they will abide by the party’s decision. In the last election, Sushmitha was denied the Parakala ticket, which went to Revuri Prakash Reddy, causing friction within the family.