x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash

Published on July 3, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos : Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Launch Event
image
Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash
image
YSRCP Liquor Scam: SIT Confirms Chevireddy’s Key Role
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer: Pawan Kalyan unleashes a power-packed performance
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Offers a Visionary Glimpse into a Historical Epic

Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash

Political tensions are rising in Warangal after a series of controversial statements from the Konda family. Minister Konda Surekha previously sparked criticism with remarks about the Nagarjuna family, while her husband Konda Murali recently claimed they spent ₹70 crore in elections, putting the Congress leadership in a difficult position.

Adding to the controversy, their daughter Konda Sushmitha posted on social media expressing interest in contesting from Parakala, which intensified political buzz. In response, several Warangal Congress leaders urged the high command to take action against the Konda couple.

The couple met AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, submitting a 16-page report on internal group politics. Speaking to the media afterward, Konda Murali declared his commitment to reviving the Congress Party, supporting Rahul Gandhi as PM and Revanth Reddy as CM for the next 10 years. He emphasized his BC background, denied involvement in factionalism, and vowed to back any candidate the party selects.

Regarding Sushmitha’s statement, Murali said it may have been impulsive and clarified she is not contesting. Surekha added that while their daughter has the right to plan her future, they will abide by the party’s decision. In the last election, Sushmitha was denied the Parakala ticket, which went to Revuri Prakash Reddy, causing friction within the family.

Next Photos : Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Launch Event Previous YSRCP Liquor Scam: SIT Confirms Chevireddy’s Key Role
else

TRENDING

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer: Pawan Kalyan unleashes a power-packed performance
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Offers a Visionary Glimpse into a Historical Epic
image
Thammudu: A Must Win for Nithiin

Latest

image
Photos : Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Launch Event
image
Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash
image
YSRCP Liquor Scam: SIT Confirms Chevireddy’s Key Role
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer: Pawan Kalyan unleashes a power-packed performance
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Offers a Visionary Glimpse into a Historical Epic

Most Read

image
Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash
image
YSRCP Liquor Scam: SIT Confirms Chevireddy’s Key Role
image
Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time

Related Articles

Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event