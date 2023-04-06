We are fighting with a pack of wolves, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called upon the people to become the soldiers of the YSRCP and teach a fitting lesson to the political wolves who are coming together for electoral gains.

The Chief Minister asked the people to see the difference between the TDP and YSRCP rules in health, educational and other sectors. Elaborating further that the medical procedures under the YSR Aarogyasri went up to 3255 from 1000 in TDP rule which avoided payment of Rs 800 crore to hospitals, he said the Government has been spending over Rs18,000 crore every year on medical and health sector against the meagre Rs 8000 crore spent by the TDP rule.

The Government has so far created 48, 639 jobs in the medical and health field alone filling up 100 per cent vacancies of lab technicians, general physicians and staff nurses and 96.31 percent vacancies of specialist doctors besides constructing 17 new medical colleges and keeping stocks of 562 sorts of WHO standard medicines in Government hospitals.

While the TDP and his foster son are forging alliances for electoral gains with the support of friendly media, he is only depending on his alliance with the people, said the Chief Minister asking them to stand by the YSRCP in the next elections.

The Chief Minister also examined the Village Health Clinic established here and other stalls and interacted with the doctors and the Para Medical staff.