Home > Politics

We are not for vendetta politics, says Naidu

Published on July 22, 2024

We are not for vendetta politics, says Naidu

TDP president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that he is not for the vendetta politics. He said he was in jail for 52 days and he would have been the first one to go for vendetta politics. However, he said he was not in favour of vendetta politics. People have not voted for vendetta politics, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu addressed the MLAs of the NDA at the Assembly hall on the day after the first day session of the Assembly. He said he was sent to jail and was kept there for 52 days. He would have taken it personally and focused on sending Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail. However, he is not in favour of vendetta politics.

He further said that people have voted for the NDA to develop the state and bring new investments to the state. His focus now is on bringing new investments and developing the state. He has major tasks of completing Polavaram Project, Amaravati capital city and Ramayapatnam Port. He said he would focus only on these issues and not other issues.

Also Read : Alarming Rise of Obesity in India

Chandrababu Naidu said that he would not tolerate violation of law and order in the state. He would deal with stern action if any one breaks the law and order, he said. He said former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was playing the same drama that he had played in the murder of his uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

The chief minister said that the murder in Vinukonda was on personal grounds and has nothing to do with politics. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy was using the Vinukonda murder as the murder of his uncle Vivekananda Reddy. He is playing the same drama again, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that this government is just 30 days old and wondered how Jagan Mohan Reddy was making allegations against the government. He also objected to the YSR Congress boycotting the Governor’s address to the members in the Assembly on the day.

Chandrababu Naidu told the MLAs not to touch the sand policy. He said he wants the construction activity to begin in the state and bring income to the state. He wanted the MLAs to leave the sand policy to the government and the people. Let the people get the free sand, he said. He wanted the MLAs to give him suggestions on the free sand policy.

