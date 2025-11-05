We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal

Vishnu Vishal delivered hits like Ratsasan, Matti Kushti, FIR and now, he is starring in a crime thriller, Aaryan. Praveen K has directed the film and Vishnu Vishal produced it. Nithiin’s Shrestha Movies is releasing the movie in Telugu. Now, the makers have conducted a pre-release press meet interacting with Telugu Media.

Speaking at the event, director Praveen K stated that he loved Eega film and wanted to bring Aaryan to Telugu audiences as they like interesting new ideas. He opined that audiences will love the innovative idea that film presents. He further stated that emotions and performances are so strong that movie will hold brilliantly.

Vishnu Vishal stated that the movie is doing well in Tamil and he decided to postpone as Baahubali The Epic and Mass Jathara are releasing. He stated that the movie is a different crime thriller from regular films as it showcases a villain who is dead and then unfolds the perfect crime he committed away from regular template.

He further stated that they have changed the climax for Telugu audiences and it will be unique from Tamil version. He revealed that after Ratsasan, Aaryan is a film that tops and re-invents the genre. Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Chaudhary are playing leading ladies in this exciting thriller releasing on 7th November.