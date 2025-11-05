x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal

Published on November 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema
image
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration
image
We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
image
Bandla Ganesh Clarifies Remarks After K Ramp Success Meet Controversy

We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal

Vishnu Vishal delivered hits like Ratsasan, Matti Kushti, FIR and now, he is starring in a crime thriller, Aaryan. Praveen K has directed the film and Vishnu Vishal produced it. Nithiin’s Shrestha Movies is releasing the movie in Telugu. Now, the makers have conducted a pre-release press meet interacting with Telugu Media.

Speaking at the event, director Praveen K stated that he loved Eega film and wanted to bring Aaryan to Telugu audiences as they like interesting new ideas. He opined that audiences will love the innovative idea that film presents. He further stated that emotions and performances are so strong that movie will hold brilliantly.

Vishnu Vishal stated that the movie is doing well in Tamil and he decided to postpone as Baahubali The Epic and Mass Jathara are releasing. He stated that the movie is a different crime thriller from regular films as it showcases a villain who is dead and then unfolds the perfect crime he committed away from regular template.

He further stated that they have changed the climax for Telugu audiences and it will be unique from Tamil version. He revealed that after Ratsasan, Aaryan is a film that tops and re-invents the genre. Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Chaudhary are playing leading ladies in this exciting thriller releasing on 7th November.

Next Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration Previous Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
else

TRENDING

image
Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema
image
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration
image
We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal

Latest

image
Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema
image
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration
image
We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
image
Bandla Ganesh Clarifies Remarks After K Ramp Success Meet Controversy

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
image
Jagan Gears Up for Major Party Revamp
image
Chandrababu Naidu at London Forum: ‘Governments and Industry Must Unite for a Sustainable Future’

Related Articles

Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025