We are thrilled with rousing reception to Kishkindhapuri – BSS

Action Hulk Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran starrer Kishkindhapuri released today with rousing reception from audiences and appreciation from crictics. The movie directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati took a good opening with 66 premieres going housefull across Telugu States.

Celebrating the occasion, the makers have conducted a success press meet. Bellamkonda Sreenivas thanked audiences for showcasing their genuine love towards the film. He stated that he is happy to see such huge response with 66 premieres going housefull and bookings for first day being so solid.

He further stated that they worked hard to make this film, a new genre, for this Telugu Cinema and he is pleased to such open arms reception for it. He stated that Kishkindhapuri will be delivering a great cinematic experience to audiences and he is pleased to be part of such a horror-mystery.

Sreenivas did comment that he anticipated overwhelming critical reception but he is happy that the movie is receiving even stronger audience acceptance. He remarked that films like Kishkindhapuri will open gates for many newcomers as medium budget movies give life to the industry.