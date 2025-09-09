We Dared To Dream Big With Mirai: Teja Sajja

The upcoming fantasy action epic Mirai starring Teja Sajja is already making waves ahead of its release. A star-studded pre-release event was held in Vizag that pulled in an enthusiastic crowd.

Manoj Manchu opened up about his character Black Sword Mahabir Lama, comparing him to iconic villains like Thanos. “His path is destruction. If he finds the nine sacred books, he’ll be unstoppable.”

Manoj called Mirai his second innings, crediting director Karthik for bringing him such a fierce and layered role. He also spoke highly of co-star Teja Sajja. “Teja reminds me of what purity looks like in this industry. Watching him push through the intense action scenes, I saw the fire in him. He’s carved his own path.”

Teja Sajja Promises a Truly Immersive Experience. “We didn’t just make a movie, but we built a world. From the smallest detail to the largest fight sequence, everything has been done with passion.

He emphasized that the team never let limitations define their ambition. “We dared to dream big, filming across countries, creating original creatures, designing elaborate worlds. And none of this would’ve been possible without the unwavering belief of people like Vishwa Prasad. There has been no hike in ticket prices because our intention is for entire families to watch this film together.”

Without revealing much, Teja hinted at two significant surprises in the film that have been carefully kept under wraps.

Producer Vishwa Prasad revealed his plans to make Mirai as Pan world franchise.