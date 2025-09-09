x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

We Dared To Dream Big With Mirai: Teja Sajja

Published on September 9, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bollywood PR Culture burning Pockets of Stars
image
Samajavaragamana Sequel in Works
image
Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’
image
We Dared To Dream Big With Mirai: Teja Sajja
image
‘Little Hearts’ Mouli becomes a fan-favourite in Tollywood

We Dared To Dream Big With Mirai: Teja Sajja

The upcoming fantasy action epic Mirai starring Teja Sajja is already making waves ahead of its release. A star-studded pre-release event was held in Vizag that pulled in an enthusiastic crowd.

Manoj Manchu opened up about his character Black Sword Mahabir Lama, comparing him to iconic villains like Thanos. “His path is destruction. If he finds the nine sacred books, he’ll be unstoppable.”

Manoj called Mirai his second innings, crediting director Karthik for bringing him such a fierce and layered role. He also spoke highly of co-star Teja Sajja. “Teja reminds me of what purity looks like in this industry. Watching him push through the intense action scenes, I saw the fire in him. He’s carved his own path.”

Teja Sajja Promises a Truly Immersive Experience. “We didn’t just make a movie, but we built a world. From the smallest detail to the largest fight sequence, everything has been done with passion.

He emphasized that the team never let limitations define their ambition. “We dared to dream big, filming across countries, creating original creatures, designing elaborate worlds. And none of this would’ve been possible without the unwavering belief of people like Vishwa Prasad. There has been no hike in ticket prices because our intention is for entire families to watch this film together.”

Without revealing much, Teja hinted at two significant surprises in the film that have been carefully kept under wraps.

Producer Vishwa Prasad revealed his plans to make Mirai as Pan world franchise.

Next Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’ Previous ‘Little Hearts’ Mouli becomes a fan-favourite in Tollywood
else

TRENDING

image
Bollywood PR Culture burning Pockets of Stars
image
Samajavaragamana Sequel in Works
image
We Dared To Dream Big With Mirai: Teja Sajja

Latest

image
Bollywood PR Culture burning Pockets of Stars
image
Samajavaragamana Sequel in Works
image
Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’
image
We Dared To Dream Big With Mirai: Teja Sajja
image
‘Little Hearts’ Mouli becomes a fan-favourite in Tollywood

Most Read

image
Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’
image
Nepal lifts social media ban after 20 killed in protests
image
Why Does Revanth Reddy Always Have to Speak for Himself?

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025