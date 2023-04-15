We Didn’t Drop Agent’s Pan India Plans: Akhil

Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy’s spy action entertainer Agent will have its teaser to be unveiled on April 19th. The film produced by AK Entertainments will arrive in cinemas on April 28th. Since the release date is fast approaching, the makers decided to promote the movie aggressively by holding numerous promotional activities. Today, they had Q & A session with the media.

Akhil thanked his director Surender Reddy for designing the character wildly and predicted the movie is going to give high rush for the audience in the theatres.

“After 2 years of journey for Agent, I got exhausted. But I had great satisfaction from doing the movie. I gained mental strength with the movie. I wish this movie opens doors for Sakshi Vaidya. It was a great honour to share screen space with Mammootty sir who is one of the biggest legends in India.

This journey for Agent was so crazy and the character I played was wild. I hope the audience can connect to all our craziness. Other than Anil, no one else could make this movie. He was always there for me when I had my doubts.

We didn’t drop Pan India plans. We didn’t want to miss the date for other languages. Salman Kahn sir’s movie is releasing on the same date. Moreover, we don’t have sufficient time to promote the movie in Hindi. The movie will definitely release in Hindi on a later date. We made a Telugu movie and going for a Pan India release.”