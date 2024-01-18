x
We will realise NTR’s dream of poverty-free society, says Naidu

We will realise NTR’s dream of poverty-free society, says Naidu

TDP founder, late NT Rama Rao, had a dream of poverty-free society and to realise this the TDP is announcing launching of a new scheme ‘Vikasam’ from the homeland of that great personality, said former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Nimmakuru of Krishna distrcit organised on to mark the occasion of the death anniversary of the TDP founder, Chandrababu Naidu said that he is taking this opportunity to announce this scheme to remove poverty. Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu garlanded the statue of NTR.

Recalling how NTR, who was born in a middle-class farmers family, struggled to grow to the level of assuming the power as the chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu said that all that was possible due to hard work and dedication. NTR had given a totally different definition for politics that serving the poor and stand by them always is politics.

Maintaining that the condition of roads in the country till 1991 was very bad, the TDP supremo said that the roads were improved with the revolutionary changes that were brought in later. “We have not only constructed roads and setting up colleges but also supplied uninterrupted power,” he said.

The YSRCP Government does not have basic knowledge on how to create assets except revising the prices, he said his goal is to create assets and distribute them among the poor. Assuring the people of providing employment for all the youth, Chandrababu Naidu said that a seperate policy will be framed to eliminate poverty and it will be in the form of short-term, medium-term and lonf-term.

“Earning money is certainly important but spending this money wisely is equally important. This programme will be run with government, public and private partnership,” the former chief minister said. Recalling that the greenfield airport was built in Hyderabad without even a single rupee expenditure from the government side, he said that the airport is now generating revenue.

Chandrababu Naidu felt that every family should have a vision on how to earn money with hard work. Calling upon the people to educate their kids, he said that even industrialists are now from rural areas. “Everyone should take the responsibility to see to it that all the families in their respective villages work hard to ultimately form poverty-free society,” Chandrababu Naidu added.

