Wedding Bells for Allu Sirish Soon

Allu Aravind’s younger son Allu Sirish has tested his luck as an actor several times but his films fell short of expectations. He made a comeback after taking breaks but he could not taste success. He was last seen in Teddy and the actor has relocated to Mumbai. During a couple of recent film events, there was discussion about the wedding of Allu Sirish but the actor hasn’t made anything official. As per the update, his wedding has been fixed with the daughter of a businessman based in Hyderabad recently.

Both the families have met and discussed about the wedding. With the sudden demise of Allu Aravind’s mother Allu Kanakaratnam garu, the wedding plans are pushed and the announcement will be made by Allu Sirish at the right time. Other Mega heroes Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej too are yet to get married and there are frequent speculations about the wedding of Sai Dharam Tej.